Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.57.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

