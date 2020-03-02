Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 42,095 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,095 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

