Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 177,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.