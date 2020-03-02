Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trustmark by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Trustmark by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.