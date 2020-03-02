Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.