Childrens Place Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Childrens Place in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $886.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $664,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

