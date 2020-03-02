CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,201 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.23% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.