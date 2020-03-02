Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 target price (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $773.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $604.64 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $877.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

