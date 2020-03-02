Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

2/18/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.25 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.25 to C$15.75.

2/14/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.25.

2/14/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

1/20/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.52 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

