Christine Flores Sells 6,250 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,244,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

