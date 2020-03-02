Christopher Justin Reynolds Buys 3,500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,556 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,395.

Shares of TSE:SEA traded up C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$13.52. The company had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.58. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.99 and a 1 year high of C$21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

