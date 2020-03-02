Christos Dimopoulos Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) insider Christos Dimopoulos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. 45,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,203. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $24,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 974.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 185,926 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

