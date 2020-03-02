ChronoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $642,240.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $21.36 million and $642,240.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054281 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

