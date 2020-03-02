CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,965 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 127.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $1,472,337 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

