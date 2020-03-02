CI Investments Inc. Buys 25,284 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 471,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 448,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of UNP opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

