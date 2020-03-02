CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 967,332 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PBR opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.39.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

