CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

