CI Investments Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.