CI Investments Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,529 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.10 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

