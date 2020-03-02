CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX opened at $83.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

