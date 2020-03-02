CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

