CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

