CI Investments Inc. Purchases 29,156 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,156 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.96% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

