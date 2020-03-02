CI Investments Inc. Purchases 85,445 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,581 shares of company stock worth $4,316,777 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

