CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Franco Nevada worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

