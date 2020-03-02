CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.