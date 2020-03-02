CIBC Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.03.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN traded up C$0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$51.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.