Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones Sells 3,993 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $730,120.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,012.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CI traded up $11.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. 3,901,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,320. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

