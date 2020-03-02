Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) is Tavio Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tavio Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 401.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 11.7% of Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.34. 3,901,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

