Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.2% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

CI stock traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. 3,901,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,320. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

