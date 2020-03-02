Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,068 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cigna worth $278,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $11.40 on Monday, reaching $194.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

