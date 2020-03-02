Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Purchases $65,440.00 in Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. 26,181,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

