Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $340,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

