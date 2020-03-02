Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Cinemark worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cinemark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,997 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNK opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

