Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPXGF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $24.12 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

