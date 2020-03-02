Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $266.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.69. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

