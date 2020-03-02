CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.54 million.CIRCOR International also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $35.98 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $716.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.