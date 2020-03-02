CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. CIRCOR International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

CIR traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,090. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

