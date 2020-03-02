Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

