Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,382,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,934,610 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $402,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,830,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,117,234. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

