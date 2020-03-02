Citigroup Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $27.88 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

In other PPD news, COO William J. Sharbaugh purchased 30,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 in the last ninety days.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

