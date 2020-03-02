Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

Shares of C stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.59. 29,001,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725,585. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.