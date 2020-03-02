Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $91.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147,120. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

