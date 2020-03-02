Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

CFG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.