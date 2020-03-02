Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,124,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. 8,292,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

