Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.32. 8,292,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.