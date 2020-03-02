Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 237.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,088 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.78. 3,894,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,073. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

