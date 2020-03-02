Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,054.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

