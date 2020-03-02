Clams Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Clams has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clams has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit and Bitsane.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,641,813 coins and its circulating supply is 4,015,727 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

