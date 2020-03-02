Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Clarivate Analytics stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.91. Clarivate Analytics has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

